Philippine Congress urged to probe alleged US anti-vax campaign | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines:

ACT Teachers Representative France Castro urges the House of Representatives to conduct an investigation into a Reuters report that says the US military launched a ‘secret campaign’ against Chinese-produced vaccines during the height of the pandemic.

Newly-raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator Lucky South 99 lists former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque as its legal representative but the lawyer maintains he has no direct link to the company.

Western powers push for a consensus on how to end the war in Ukraine. More than 90 countries, with leaders that include US Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the two-day talks at a Swiss resort at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Israeli military says it would hold daily tactical pauses in military activity in parts of southern Gaza to allow more aid to flow into the enclave where international aid organizations have warned of a growing humanitarian crisis.

Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, waved to crowds and smiled broadly from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after watching a military parade on Saturday, June 15.

The Outsiders, a musical based on S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age novel, snags the coveted Tony Award for best musical including direction of a musical adaptation while Stereophonic takes home the Tony Awards for best play and best direction.

Actor Joe Alwyn breaks his silence on the end of his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. – Rappler.com