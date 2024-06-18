Philippine soldier ‘severely injured’ in China’s Ayungin assault – AFP | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines:

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirms a soldier from the Philippine Navy ‘sustained severe injury’ after China rammed a Philippine vessel during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on June 17.

A Caloocan City court convicts four policemen of homicide over the killing of a father and his son during a drug war operation in 2016.

Suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo writes to Malacañang officials on Tuesday, June 18, denying the mountain of accusations against her, and requesting a fair investigation into her life.

Thailand’s Senate passes the final reading of a marriage equality law on Tuesday, June 18, paving the way to become the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex couples.

American music mogul Scooter Braun announces his retirement from his 23-year career in artist management, saying it’s ‘time to step into a new role.’ – Rappler.com