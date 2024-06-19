Sara Duterte resigns from Marcos cabinet | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President Sara Duterte resigns from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s cabinet as Education secretary and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict on Wednesday, June 19.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian obtains documents bolstering allegations that Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, may be Chinese and not Filipino.

Philippine Armed Forces chief Romeo Brawner Jr. demands that China return arms taken from the Philippines on June 17 and pay for the Navy’s rigid hulled inflatable boats they damaged.

Pop singer Justin Timberlake is arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after failing to obey a stop sign and twice veering from his lane in Hamptons, New York on Tuesday, June 18.

P-pop band SB19’s Stell wows the audience at the David Foster and Friends Manila concert in Quezon City Tuesday night, June 18. – Rappler.com