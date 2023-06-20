PH airlines: Maintenance cause delays | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Ahead of a Senate probe into complaints against airlines, carriers are now blaming frequent flight cancellations on issues with spare parts and maintenance scheduling.

The Department of Justice offers rewards totaling P3 million for people who can help in capturing former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and former BuCor superintendent Ricardo Zulueta, who both face criminal charges over Percy Lapid’s killing.

State volcanologists liken Mayon Volcano’s current state of unrest to its 2014 eruption, and says this level of activity ‘may persist for a few months,’ with Alert Level 3 maintained.

U.S. and Canadian ships and planes search for a submarine that went missing more than a day earlier off the coast of southeastern Canada. The sub was taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

British rock band Coldplay adds a second Philippine concert date for its upcoming Music of the Spheres world tour ‘due to incredible demand.’

ABS-CBN’s noon variety show It’s Showtime will air on GMA’s free television channel, GTV, starting July 1. The surprise move could dampen the return of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads on the Kapatid network, TV5, scheduled for early July.

Kris Aquino updates her supporters on developments in her personal life. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kris says ‘Without my knowledge or consent, someone spoke about what’s supposed to be his ‘taking care of me in Los Angeles plus ‘our happy and full of love relationship.’ — Rappler.com