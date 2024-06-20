Videos show China’s ‘brutal attacks’ vs Filipino troops | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Armed Forces of the Philippines releases videos of the China Coast Guard’s ‘brutal attacks’ against Filipino soldiers while on a routine resupply mission to Ayungin on Monday, June 17.

Police arrest former Negros Oriental Governor Henry Teves in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on Thursday, June 20 over alleged violations of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

Former vice president Leni Robredo is reportedly eyeing a return to politics, this time on a smaller stage: the mayoral seat in her hometown, Naga City.

Israeli tanks advance deeper into the city of Rafah in Gaza on Wednesday, June 20, killing eight people.

North Korea and Russia agree to provide immediate military assistance if either country faces armed aggression.

Calling all E’heads fans! The Eraserheads are bringing the Huling El Bimbo World Tour 2024 back to North America, along with shows in Asia and the Middle East from July until December 2024. – Rappler.com