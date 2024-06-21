China’s ‘brutal attacks’ in Ayungin leads to 12-hour rescue of Filipinos | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

It took the Philippine Coast Guard around 12 hours to rescue a wounded soldier of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, after the China Coast Guard rammed a Philippine Navy vessel on Monday, June 17.

Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and 13 others are the subjects of a criminal complaint over alleged ties to illegal POGO Zun Yuan Technology Inc. The complaint stems from evidence found in the raid of the facility in Bamban.

Former vice president Leni Robredo shuts the door on a Senate run in the 2025 elections. She says she informed the LP about her plan to run for Naga mayor, as well as some members of the political opposition.

Janice Degamo, widow of assassinated Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo expresses frustration that ex-governor Pryde Henry Teves managed to post bail for his terrorism financing case. Teves surrendered and posted P600,000 in bail.

The National Bureau of Investigation-Cybercrime Division arrests a ‘data officer’ from the Manila Bulletin for alleged hacking of Facebook accounts, banks, and government websites. He points to Manila Bulletin’s Art Samaniego Jr as his handler.

Actress and beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez confirms she has been in a relationship with actor-politician Herbert Bautista for four years. The couple met on the set of the romantic comedy series ‘House Arrest of Us’ in 2020.

Donald Sutherland, star of ‘Ordinary People’ and ‘The Hunger Games,’ dies at 88 years old Thursday, June 20. He was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the 1970s, and remained in demand for film and TV projects even into his 80s. – Rappler.com