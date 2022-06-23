Ex-PAL president Jaime Bautista is new transportation chief | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. picks former Philippine Airlines president Jaime Bautista to lead the Department of Transportation. Incoming executive secretary Vic Rodriguez confirms Bautista’s appointment Thursday, June 23.

Retired Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio says the National Telecommunications Commission can’t block websites allegedly associated with terrorist groups.

The justice department convinces a court to reinstate the case of rural doctor Natividad ‘Naty’ Castro and order her rearrest.

The International Energy Agency says Russia may cut off gas to Europe entirely, and that Europe needs to prepare now.

Billie Eilish is finally coming to the Philippines for a one-night concert. Event organizer Live Nation announces the pop singer is bringing her ‘Happier Than Ever: The World Tour’ to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 13. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by RED Fiber.