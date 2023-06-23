Titanic submersible implodes near wreckage | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The U.S. Coast Guard reports the tourist submersible carrying five people to the wreck of the Titanic is found in pieces from a ‘catastrophic implosion’ that killed everyone aboard.

Movie director and submersible maker James Cameron says he wishes he had sounded the alarm earlier about the submersible Titan that imploded on an expedition to the Titanic wreckage. All five aboard the vessel were killed.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approves a National Expenditure Program or a proposed budget for 2024 that’s 9.5% higher than the current government budget.

Ateneo de Manila University tops Philippine universities in the 2023 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings. Ateneo ranks 84th in its debut appearance at the THE Asia rankings, and is the only Philippine institution in the top 100.

Meta Platforms says it plans to end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada once a parliament-approved legislation requiring internet giants to pay news publishers comes into effect.

Pop star Kesha settles a lawsuit brought by her former producer Dr. Luke, who claims she defamed him by accusing him of raping her. Terms of the settlement are not made public and neither admit wrongdoing.

BLACKJACKS, get ready for an exciting comeback! Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park is gearing up to release her first solo EP in July. — Rappler.com