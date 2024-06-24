Leila de Lima cleared of final drug charge | The wRap 

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former senator Leila de Lima is cleared of the third and final drug charge filed by the Duterte administration on Monday, June 24.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez says he respects Vice President Sara Duterte’s decision to step down from her Cabinet post but he has yet to recognize assertions that she is the new face of the opposition.

Nationalist People’s Coalition chairman and former senator Tito Sotto orders the expulsion of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

The Philippines changes its stance on China’s recent harassment of Filipino troops in Ayungin Shoal, and now describes it as an ‘aggressive and illegal use of force.’

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te says democracy is not a crime and autocracy is the real ‘evil’ after China threatens to impose the death penalty in extreme cases for ‘diehard’ Taiwan independence separatists.

Camarines Sur prosecutors approve the filing of a criminal case against the barangay tanod who allegedly killed golden retriever Killua in March. – Rappler.com