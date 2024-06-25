Three Dutertes to run for senators in 2025 | The wRap

Daily wRap
Today’s headlines: Dutertes to run for Senate, Alice Guo, West Philippine Sea

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former president Rodrigo Duterte and his two sons Paolo and Sebastian will run for Senate seats in the 2025 elections.

The Office of the Ombudsman upholds the preventive suspension of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and two other officials.

Seaman First Class Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo tells the Senate on Tuesday, June 25, the Chinese Coast Guard blocked and harrassed Philippine ships as they were trying to get him medical aid.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez tells Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, the relationship of the two nations ‘deteriorated’ under his watch. This, as the Chinese envoy nears the end of his tour in Manila.

China’s Chang’e-6 lunar probe returns on Tuesday, June 25, and touches down on the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

