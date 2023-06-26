Lawmaker seeks Cebu Pacific franchise suspension | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Cagayan de Oro Representative Rufus Rodriguez files a proposed House resolution seeking the suspension of the franchise of Cebu Pacific presently grappling with public outrage caused by flight delays and poor customer service.

Waving off allegations of red-tagging, the Department of Education says it asked for a list of teachers affiliated with various unions and organizations for the ‘sole purpose’ of improving its human resource systems.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa says on Monday, June 26, he would recommend lifting the COVID-19 public health emergency. The Philippines has been under a state of public health emergency since March 2020, ordered by former president Rodrigo Duterte, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the aborted weekend mutiny by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group demonstrated the scale of the Kremlin’s strategic mistake in waging war on Ukraine.

Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes will share the big screen again after more than a decade. ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema announces the ‘DongYan’ tandem will be headlining the upcoming movie Rewind.

South Korean singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun is coming back to the Philippines! Min-hyun announces on Monday, June 26, he will be embarking on his first mini-concert tour as a solo artist.

Comedian Joey de Leon, one third of the showbiz trio Tito, Vic and Joey, addresses critics who say they should give way to younger talents. — Rappler.com