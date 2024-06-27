Fingerprints of Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping match | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The National Bureau of Investigation confirms the fingerprints of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping match.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Chinese Coast Guard’s effort to disrupt Manila’s resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on June 17 was not an armed attack.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. downplays the impact of Vice President Sara Duterte’s Cabinet exit on the Uniteam coalition.

The San Juan government runs after riotous residents who break an ordinance during the Wattah Wattah Festival.

BINI is the most-searched musical act on YouTube Philippines in June 2024, surpassing international pop stars Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Sabrina Carpenter. – Rappler.com