Foreign syndicates involved in POGOs try to leave the Philippines | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Foreign syndicates allegedly behind illegal offshore gaming operations or POGOs, have been trying to flee from different points of the country, like Puerto Princesa, Davao, Zamboanga and Cebu.

Fugitive Arnie Teves Jr. will return to the Philippines after Timor-Leste grants the Philippine government’s request for extradition. The justice department has yet to announce the date of Teves’ arrival.

International ride-hailing app inDrive officially resumes operations in the Philippines. It currently allows passengers to book four-seater vehicles in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Baguio, Iloilo, Butuan, and Cagayan de Oro.

Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump traded attacks on abortion, immigration and their handling of the economy on Thursday, June 27.

British hitmaker Bruno Major is returning to Manila for a two-night show in September at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. Tickets for the September 7 show are fully sold out, while tickets for September 11 are still available. – Rappler.com