De Lima denied bail | The wRap

Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 256 denies former senator Leila de Lima’s petition for bail, blocking a chance for her temporary freedom. In its resolution, the court says De Lima’s plea for bail on ‘humanitarian considerations is untenable.’

Vessels from the Philippine, US, and Japan coast guards participate in a ‘unprecedented’ joint exercise between the three nations. This, amid the growing aggressiveness of China in the West Philippine Sea.

Filipinos can now enter Canada visa-free, with certain conditions. Travelers must either have had a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or currently hold an active United States non-immigrant visa.

‘Significant’ volcanic smog hit areas surrounding the Taal Volcano in Batangas since Tuesday, June 6, due to the volcano’s ongoing gas emission.

Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena posts an outdoor season-best mark and finishes third in the Irena Szewinska Memorial in Poland, Tuesday, June 6. Obiena clears 5.72m to share the bronze with Sam Kendricks of the United States, as he gears up for the qualification period for the 2024 Paris Games.

British pop star Dua Lipa and music label Warner Records convince a Los Angeles federal court to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Dua’s hit ‘Levitating’ of copying one of its songs.

The showbiz trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon and other Eat Bulaga mainstays are moving to TV5, after signing a deal with Manny Pangilinan's MediaQuest Holdings.