House leaders defend Romualdez | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Leaders from the House of Representatives come to Speaker Martin Romualdez’s defense, amid Vice President Sara Duterte’s comments which seemingly take a swipe at the speaker.

Former senator Leila de Lima calls the denial of her petition for bail ‘most unfortunate’ but says she will remain strong as she continues to face her remaining drug charge.

Just three days after placing Mayon Volcano under Alert Level 2, state volcanologists raise Alert Level 3 on Thursday, June 8. Alert Level 3 means there is a ‘increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.’

Uncontrolled forest fires blaze across Canada on Wednesday, June 7, threatening infrastructure, forcing evacuations and sending a blanket of smoky air over U.S. cities.

Taste Atlas includes isaw, proben, dinuguan, bopis, and papaitan in 2023’s list of Best Offal Dishes in the World! Isaw, a barbeque and street staple made up of grilled chicken or pork intestines, places 16th on the list.

Filipino K-pop fans go into a frenzy as several South Korean celebrities were seen filming in Pampanga, Philippines.

Lionel Messi announces he intends to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with French champions Paris St Germain and snubbing a lucrative contract offer in Saudi Arabia. — Rappler.com