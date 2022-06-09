Marcos picks Clarita Carlos as national security advisor | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. picks political scientist Clarita Carlos as his national security adviser, a post typically given to former military officers.

The World Health Organization says more than 1,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia issues Executive Order No. 16 on Thursday, June 9, making the wearing of face masks optional when outdoors in Cebu.

Thailand legalizes the growing of marijuana and its consumption in food and drinks on Thursday, June 9, the first Asian country to do so, with the aim of boosting its agriculture and tourism sectors.

Filipino-American filmmaker Ramona Diaz’ ‘A Thousand Cuts’ wins the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award in the Documentary category. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by the Good Neighbors International Philippines. For more information, visit goodneighbors.ph.