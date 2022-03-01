VP bet Sara Duterte reverses stance on ABS-CBN franchise | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Now that she is running for vice president of the Philippines, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has gone from being supportive to passive on the issue of renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise. She says the issue of granting franchises is in the hands of Congress.

In areas under Alert Level 1, the Department of Health says asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts of a positive case are no longer required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated.

The campaign manager of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr and Solicitor General Jose Calida issue similar statements Monday, February 28. They question Rappler’s partnership with the Commission on Elections for the May 2022 elections.

Moscow faces increasing isolation Tuesday, March 1, as President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of stopping the invasion of Ukraine. Fierce fighting and Russian bombardment has already killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis.

Months after confirming their art collaboration, Heart Evangelista shares a sneak peek of her ‘passion project’ with Incubus frontman and artist Brandon Boyd. – Rappler.com