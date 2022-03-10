‘Not paid’: 10,000 Butuanons show up for Leni-Kiko | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

More than 10,000 supporters show up in Butuan City, cheering for presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Presidential candidates Isko Moreno, Manny Pacquiao, and Ping Lacson agree with calls to postpone the barangay elections slated for December 2022.

Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao says scammers are using his name to charge money supposedly in exchange for financial aid and food packs.

Ukraine accuses Russia of carrying out ‘genocide’ after a Russian aircraft bombed a children’s hospital on Wednesday, burying patients in rubble.

Fashion icon Heart Evangelista reaches another international milestone as she makes it to Vogue Singapore’s best-dressed list for Paris Fashion Week. – Rappler.com