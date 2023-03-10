Police raid Teves’ house for alleged illegal firearms | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group conducts a raid in properties allegedly owned by Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is sending an elite unit of 50 soldiers to augment forces deployed in Negros island following the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The Manila Electric Company will hike power rates in March, as the scheduled maintenance of the Malampaya facility triggers an increase in generation charges.

Xi Jinping secures a precedent-breaking third five-year presidential term. Nearly 3,000 members of China’s National People’s Congress vote unanimously for the 69-year-old Xi in an election where there was no other candidate.

A Korean Air Lines jet with 230 people on board is evacuated after two live bullets were found before takeoff at Incheon International Airport in South Korea.

A Soompi report says South Korean singer and former member of K-pop group WINNER Nam Tae-hyun was booked by police for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The highly-anticipated Pinoy Pop Convention or PPOPCON 2023, set for March 18 and 19, is postponed ‘due to logistical concerns.’ — Rappler.com