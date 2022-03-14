Pulse Asia: Marcos Jr. still survey frontrunner | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A February 2022 Pulse Asia survey reveals that Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr maintains his lead over his closest rivals in the presidential race, with 60% among 2,400 respondents saying they would vote for him.

Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone and Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando officially endorse Vice President Leni Robredo for president Monday, March 14.

Past controversies threaten the confirmation of the newest female commissioner of the Commission on Elections.

Russian forces shoot and kill an American journalist and wound another in the town of Irpin, in Ukraine’s Kyiv region.

SM Entertainment postpones Red Velvet’s upcoming concert as three of the group’s members test positive for COVID-19. – Rappler.com