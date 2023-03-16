Negros Oriental governor Degamo laid to rest | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Thousands gather in the town of Siaton, Negros Oriental to pay their last respects to slain Governor Roel Degamo. Pamplona vice mayor Joel Remolano says, following Degamo’s killing, the people of his town have ‘run out of fear.’

Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo ‘Arnie’ Teves Jr. requests a two-month leave of absence from the chamber.

Telco giant PLDT is set to acquire Sky Cable Corporation’s broadband business for P6.75 billion, further expanding PLDT’s hold into the broadband space.

Brazilian researchers discover rocks made from plastic debris in Brazil’s volcanic Trindade Island, sparking alarm.

Renowned celebrity stylist Law Roach, whose clientele includes Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, and more, announces his retirement.

Filipino pop superstar Sarah Geronimo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her showbiz debut with a concert on Friday, May 12, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Filipino MIDZYs, ready to see ITZY up close again? Clothing brand BENCH announces the ticket prices and seat plan for ITZY’s fan meeting in Manila on April 16. — Rappler.com