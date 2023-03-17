MT Princess Empress not brand new | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla accuses the owner of MT Princess Empress of ‘misrepresentation’ saying the company had claimed the tanker to be only 2 years old and brand new.

A month after an ambush that killed four of his companions, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. is still recovering from his injuries.

Britain says it would ban TikTok on government phones with immediate effect, following other Western countries that banned the app over security concerns.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Russia from March 20 to 22 for a state visit after he was invited by President Vladimir Putin.

Team Philippines wants to boost its campaign in the Southeast Asian Games as it sends more athletes in this year’s edition in Cambodia.

Heads-up, NSWER – K-pop girl group NMIXX is coming to Manila on June 30 as part of their upcoming Showcase World Tour!

James Reid and Issa Pressman send the internet abuzz with dating rumors after Issa posted a series of photos from Harry Styles’ concert, which she attended with James. — Rappler.com