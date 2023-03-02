Another NAIA security officer arrested for theft | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A security screening officer at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 is caught stealing from a passenger just days after five officers were suspended for pocketing cash from a Thai tourist.

An autopsy conducted by Cavite police reveals John Matthew Salilig, the Adamson University chemical engineering student believed to be a victim of hazing, died due to ‘severe blunt force trauma.’

Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III announces the deadline for traditional jeepneys to consolidate is extended by six months, or to December 31.

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee votes along party lines to give President Joe Biden the power to ban Chinese-owned TikTok. This would be the most far-reaching US restriction on any social media app.

It’s official: we won’t be seeing Justin Bieber anytime soon, Filipino Beliebers. After several delays and postponements, the pop singer’s Justice world tour dates have been canceled.

Mino of K-pop group WINNER will start his military service on March 24. In a statement posted Thursday, March 2, YG Entertainment says the idol will carry out his duties as a social service worker.

Reports from Korean media outlet TV Chosun say South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for cocaine and ketamine. Entertainment site Soompi reports the results came after the actor’s hair sample was tested by a government drug investigation unit. — Rappler.com