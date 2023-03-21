MT Princess Empress found | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Coast Guard, using an underwater robot or ROV, finds the sunken oil tanker MT Princess Empress in the waters of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says, four more former members of the military tagged in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo have surrendered.

Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia says his office will provide copies of the transmission logs of the May 2022 polls to ‘erase doubts as to the transmission of the votes’ in the 2022 national and local elections.

The Bureau of Immigration says paying damages to a Filipina traveler who missed her flight due to a lengthy immigration interview is ‘not within the scope’ of the bureau.

PAGASA announces the end of the northeast monsoon or amihan season and the start of the Philippines’ warm and dry season on Tuesday, March 21.

Ginebra star point guard LA Tenorio reveals he has been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. In a statement on the PBA’s website, he says it would be ‘very difficult to keep the real reason [for his absence] a secret any longer.’

South Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are taking strong legal measures against malicious rumors about their marriage. A Soompi report says the couple’s respective agencies refuted rumors that the two had gotten divorced. — Rappler.com