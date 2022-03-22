PDP-Laban endorses Marcos Jr. for president | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi endorses the presidential bid of dictator’s son Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla gives out cash amounting to as much as P28,000 during a local sortie of the Uniteam Tuesday, March 22.

Three government officials who are allies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Davao Mayor Sara Duterte launch their push for an all-women tandem for 2022.

The Department of Health says all regions in the country are now under minimal risk case classification.

JYP Entertainment announces on Monday, March 21, the postponement of some of k-pop boy group Stray Kids’ activities due to six members testing positive for COVID-19. – Rappler.com