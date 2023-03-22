Marcos urges Teves to face Degamo probe | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. answers embattled Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves Jr., who has refused to come home amid supposed threats to his safety after being implicated in the killing of the province’s governor Roel Degamo.

The Philippine Coast Guard says the Japanese remotely-operated vehicle or ROV that found the sunken MT Princess Empress is not capable of plugging or siphoning oil from the tanker.

The management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 apologizes for its handling of an incident that left a passenger’s laptop damaged but clarifies it was not liable for any damage incurred while inside its station.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin cement the friendship between China and Russia and jointly criticize the West, as it offers nearly $16 billion in financial aid and faster delivery of battle tanks.

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together or TXT will make history as the first South Korean group to headline Lollapalooza.

Anne Curtis wraps up her Tokyo Marathon 2023 journey by updating fans on the progress of her funding drive. Anne earlier shared she had partnered with UNICEF Philippines to raise funds for children who are victims of violence, abuse, and exploitation.

Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE apologizes for wearing a shirt with a swastika in a recent Instagram post. — Rappler.com