Closure order vs MT Princess Empress owner | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Maritime Industry Authority or MARINA moves to stop the operations of RDC Reield Marine Services, the company that owns MT Princess Empress the sunken vessel responsible for the oil spill that first impacted Oriental Mindoro.

The House of Representatives, in a rare move, suspends Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves Jr., who is entangled in a string of controversies including the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

The International Criminal Court or ICC allows families of victims to comment on the Philippine government’s appeal against the ongoing investigation into Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 is set to handle only domestic flights starting July 1. The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be reassigning flights in NAIA Terminal 2 to help alleviate the congestion constantly plaguing the terminal.

EPICON, the concert that initially planned to feature K-pop artists from the first to fourth generations, has been postponed due to -quote- ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

Dolly de Leon is cast in the upcoming action-comedy film Grand Death Lotto, directed by Bridesmaids filmmaker Paul Feig.

The Guinness World Records hails Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd as the ‘statistically most popular musician on the planet.’ — Rappler.com