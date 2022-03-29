Critics red-tag Robredo anew during Leyte visit | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

At least 50 streamers red-tagging presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo are placed on trees and posts around the Government Center in Palo, Leyte on Monday morning, March 28.

The Villars’ Nacionalista Party formally endorses presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte.

Amnesty International says the lack of accountability is paving the way for more unlawful killings and other human rights violations under the Philippine government’s anti-drug campaign.

BTS member Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19 on Monday, March 28. BIGHIT MUSIC announces in a statement that upon arriving in the United States, Jungkook experienced a slight throat discomfort prompting him to take a PCR test.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock, a day after slapping the comedian at the Oscars ceremony which overshadowed the industry’s top awards. – Rappler.com