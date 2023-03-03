Cargo oil spill in Mindoro reaches the shores of nearby towns | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Coast Guard Southern Tagalog says oil sludge from the capsized MT Princess Empress has reached the shores of Pola and Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro.

A probe into the suspected hazing incident of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig reveals the suspects initially planned to burn the body.

Senators doubt whether transport officials are prepared to implement the public utility vehicle modernization program citing lack of route rationalization plans and financial support for affected jeepney operators.

The Makati City local government unit lifts the closure order against telco giant Smart Communications. This comes after the two parties reached a compromise agreement over the telco’s allegedly unpaid P3.2 billion taxes.

TikTok announces it will ask users under 18 if they want to continue using the app after 60 minutes of screen time, adding it will roll out the feature ‘in the coming weeks.’

Taiwan is considering its tourism bureau’s plans to provide monetary allowances to international tourists. If approved, an allowance of NT$5,000 per person or about P9,000 will be given to 500,000 tourists when they travel to Taiwan, as a way to boost tourism for the country.

Save the date, Sheerios! Ed Sheeran is set to release his latest album – (subtract) on May 5. In an Instagram post, Ed reveals he has been working on the album 'for a decade.'