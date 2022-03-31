Hugpong vows to get more votes for Marcos Jr. in Davao | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, March 30, tours the crucial provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur where some incumbent officials pick Leni Robredo as their presidential bet.

Buhay Representative Lito Atienza says he is ‘very seriously’ considering withdrawing from the vice presidential race to give presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao a chance to forge a stronger tandem that can beat survey frontrunners Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

The Bayugan City Regional Trial Court in Agusan del Sur dismisses the kidnapping charges against doctor-activist Natividad Castro.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa calls on lawmakers at the United States Senate to regulate American tech companies and social media giants that reward ‘lies laced with anger and hate’ over facts.

Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are finally married. The Crash Landing on You couple tie the knot, on Thursday, March 31, in a private wedding ceremony. – Rappler.com