Sunken oil tanker in Oriental Mindoro located | The wRap

Oriental Mindoro Governor Bonz Dolor reports the exact location of the sunken MT Princess Empress has been found around 7.5 nautical miles from Balisangan Point facing the town of Pola.

Transport groups kick off their weeklong strike against the phaseout of jeepneys, Monday, March 6. Manibela chairperson Mar Valbuena earlier said around 40,000 public utility vehicles in Metro Manila alone would participate in the strike.

Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves speaks on the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others to say their clan would not benefit from the politician’s murder.

A hazing complaint is filed against the ‘master initiator’ in the alleged hazing of John Matthew Salilig, the Adamson University student whose remains were found in Imus, Cavite.

Anne Curtis achieves another milestone as she successfully finishes the prestigious 2023 Tokyo Marathon. The actress-host shares a photo of her posing with her medal, as well as a video of Filipinos cheering her on.

Korean actor Yoo Ah-in has been dropped and recast for the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Hellbound series, amid an ongoing police investigation into his illegal drug use.

It’s official, BLINKs! We’re now counting down the days before Jisoo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK makes her highly-anticipated solo debut. — Rappler.com