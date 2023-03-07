Caluya island in Antique under state of calamity due to oil spill | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The local government of Caluya declares the island town in Antique province under a state of calamity. The declaration follows what the LGU calls ‘massive devastation’ brought about by the oil spill following the sinking in Tablas Strait of the MT Princess Empress on February 28.

The Philippine National Police relieves the entire police force of Bayawan City in Negros Oriental, three days after the arrest there of three suspects in the March 4 attack that killed Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others.

The Bureau of Corrections postpones its plan to build its headquarters in Masungi Georeserve in Rizal.

With an unusual vote of 301-6-1, the Philippine House of Representatives adopts calls for a constitutional convention to either amend or revise the 1987 Constitution.

Prices in Metro Manila rise despite the Philippines’ inflation rate dropping to 8.6% in February. The latest national figure reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority is marginally lower than the surprise 8.7% rate last January.

Start your engines, Drag Race fans, because you might have the chance to see your favorite drag queen! Several queens from the Emmy-award-winning competition series are embarking on their 2023 Werq The World tour, which includes the Philippines.

South Korean music company YG Entertainment announces it will hold a global audition in Manila on April 16 at ZERO Studio, Quezon City. — Rappler.com