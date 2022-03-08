Comelec suspends fact-checking deal with Rappler | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Comelec succumbs to pressure from Solicitor General Jose Calida, moving to suspend its fact-checking memorandum of agreement with Rappler.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 8, issues a temporary restraining order to stop the Commission on Elections’ Oplan Baklas.

President Rodrigo Duterte names Saidamen Balt Pangarungan as the new Comelec chair, two months ahead of the 2022 elections. He also names veteran election lawyer George Garcia and Duterte government official Aimee Torrefranca-Neri as the two new commissioners.

Moscow warns that the price of oil may rise to $300 dollars a barrel due to a Western ban on Russian oil imports. This follows as talks on Ukraine hardly advance amid efforts to agree on civilian safe passage.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena is not on the list of athletes the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, or PATAFA, intends to send to the 31st Southeast Asian or SEA Games in Vietnam this May. – Rappler.com