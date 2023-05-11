Sara Duterte designated NTF-ELCAC co-vice chair | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President and education secretary Sara Duterte is designated co-vice chairman of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), a government agency infamous for its red tagging.

The Philippines’ gross domestic product falls within the government’s target range at 6.4% in the first quarter of 2023, beating analysts’ estimates.

Imelda Marcos, wife of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos and mother of President Bongbong Marcos, underwent a ‘successful’ angioplasty last May 7.

Tensions peak on the fourth day of the Senate hearing into the assassination of governor Roel Degamo and other killings.

Filipino K-pop fans are in for a treat as K-pop girl groups MAMAMOO+, Kep1er, and Lapillus are coming together for a concert in Manila.

Athletics veteran Eric Cray leaves the competition in the dust and captures an unprecedented sixth straight title in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 2023 SEA Games.

Carlos Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana, and Ivan Cruz come a long way, anchoring the Philippines’ impressive haul in gymnastics in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. — Rappler.com