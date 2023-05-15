‘Deplatform’ Sass Sasot – online users | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Social media users criticize Filipino podcast show PumaPodcast for hosting disinformation peddler Sass Sasot. Sasot was a vocal supporter of former president Rodrigo Duterte and is known for amplifying lies against other politicians like Leila de Lima and Leni Robredo.

Ride-hailing firm Grab Philippines faces fresh fines totaling P9 million for failing to refund customers more than three years after it was ordered to reimburse funds.

Thailand’s opposition secures a stunning election win on Sunday, May 14, beating the junta’s party, Palang Pracharat, and the army-backed United Thai Nation party.

National volleyball team ace Alyssa Valdez says she wants to ‘contribute more’ after seeing limited action in the women’s volleyball in Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 trends on Philippine Twitter for being a quote- ‘disaster’ as new queens were crowned Saturday, May 13. Production issues plagued the show with LGBT rights advocate Mela Habijan calling it ‘stuck and lost.’

P-pop boy group BGYO cements itself as one of the flag bearers of P-Pop. US-based Recording Academy, the entity behind the Grammy Awards, names the group as one of ten Asian acts to check out.

Singer Gigi de Lana of The Gigi Vibes faints onstage during a gig in Ilocos Norte, Sunday. May 14. In clips shared by content creator Krissy Achino, the vocalist is reported to have shown ‘signs of weakness’ during her ‘Noypi’ performance. — Rappler.com