Gilas Pilipinas wins SEA Games gold | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines reclaims its lost glory in the Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball as Gilas Pilipinas wins 80-69 over host Cambodia on Tuesday, May 16.

With 51 gold medals, the Philippines is poised to eclipse its 52-gold haul in the last SEA Games with basketball, wrestling, arnis, weightlifting, and floorball looking to deliver on the final day.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says the Philippines will not lift its partial ban on domestic workers going to Kuwait without justice for slain overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara.

The Department of Justice indicts former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and superintendent Ricardo Zulueta over the alleged torture of persons deprived of liberty inside the New Bilibid Prison.

Thailand’s two main opposition parties – Move Forward party and the Shinawatra family-controlled Pheu Thai, agree to form a ruling coalition after a resounding victory over military-backed rivals.

Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited winner Slater Young issues an apology for saying it’s ‘very, very normal’ for men to fantasize about and send photos of other women while in a relationship.

P-pop powerhouse SB19 announces the ticket prices and seat plan for their upcoming PAGTATAG! Manila concerts on June 24 and 25. While Indonesian R&B singer Niki, and Super Junior’s D&E announce dates for their Manila tours.

Georcelle Dapat-Sy, creative director of dance squad G-Force, addresses her rumored rift with pop superstar Sarah Geronimo. — Rappler.com