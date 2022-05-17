Plea to void Marcos Jr.’s COC reaches Supreme Court | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Civic leaders backed by human rights lawyers ask the Supreme Court to cancel the certificate of candidacy of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. The group of former Supreme Court spokesperson Ted Te files the petition for certiorari before the Court, Monday, May 16.

FALSE: Robredo diverted flights at NAIA in April

A Facebook post by Cebu Pacific pilot Van Rañoa claims Vice President Leni Robredo caused flight diversions to get a ‘priority landing’ at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last April. The claim is false.

The health department on Tuesday, May 17, confirms the local transmission of the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1, which is steadily becoming more prominent in the United States.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue holds off on padlocking Andrew Tan’s Megaworld Corporation on Wednesday, May 18. This, after BIR issues a media advisory on Tuesday, May 17, stating it would issue a closure order at Megaworld’s main office in Bonifacio Global City.

K-pop powerhouse Girls’ Generation confirms making its first full-group comeback in five years. Meantime, each member of K-pop girl group TWICE launches their respective personal Instagram accounts on Tuesday, May 17. – Rappler.com