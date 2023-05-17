NBI files murder charges vs. Teves | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The National Bureau of Investigation files murder complaints against suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves over the killing of governor Roel Degamo.

President Ferdinand Marcos is open to taking back control of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines or NGCP ‘if necessary.’ This, amid power shortages in different areas around the country.

Department of Health says the Philippines is getting its first delivery of the COVID-19 bivalent boosters in May 2023.

Google announces it is updating its policies for account inactivity making it possible to delete old, unused accounts that haven’t been used in about two years.

A Binibining Pilipinas contestant from Cebu province receives mixed reactions for wearing a costume that resembles the religious garments of the image of the Santo Niño.

Following the controversial Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night, MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup emphasizes the organization ‘remained steadfast in their values and integrity.’

The Philippines wraps up its campaign in the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games with 58 golds. The country surpasses its 52-gold loot in Vietnam last year, as it finishes fifth overall behind Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia. — Rappler.com