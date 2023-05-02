Marcos, Biden meet at the White House | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

US President Joe Biden welcomes Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. back to the White House on Monday, May 1, recalling the time he was there with his father, Marcos Sr.

Laptops intended for public school teachers end up In retail stores due to negligence and apparent corruption at the Department of Education under the Duterte administration.

Metro Manila begins the pilot run of the single ticketing system for traffic violations on Tuesday, May 2. This ticketing system seeks to centralize traffic enforcement in the capital region, and minimize corruption between the driver and the enforcer.

SEA Games organizers limit Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo to a maximum of four gold-medal chances as he competes in parallel bars, horizontal bar, all-around, and team.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran denies copying Marvin Gaye’s classic ‘Let’s Get it On’ on his second day testifying in a copyright trial. Sheeran says he finds it quote ‘insulting’ having devoted his whole life as a performer and a songwriter only for someone to quote ‘diminish it.’

The US-based lifestyle magazine Town & Country names Liza Soberano and five up-and-coming stars in its ‘Brightest New Stars’ list. While the magazine notes Liza has yet to make her Hollywood debut, they don’t consider her a rookie.

This is it, FIlipino ATINYs! K-pop boy group ATEEZ is finally holding a solo concert in the Philippines. — Rappler.com