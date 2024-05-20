Migz Zubiri out, Chiz Escudero in as Senate president | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines:

Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri steps down as Senate president on Monday, May 20, following a controversial into the so-called “PDEA leaks”. Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero replaces him.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the Navy general in the eye of a controversy over an alleged recorded phone call with China, has been relieved as commander of the military’s Western Command.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos says that Bamban Mayor Alice Guo will be stripped of control over the police within her jurisdiction, and that he has instructed the National Police Commission to initiate proceedings against Guo.

The YouTube channel of DZAR 1026 Sonshine Radio, owned by fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy‘s Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), could not be accessed by its administrators.

Carlos Yulo fuels hopes of a winning shot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a stellar stint in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena bounces back from his ninth-place finish in the World Athletics Indoor Championships as he wins the gold at the Los Angeles Grand Prix in the United States. – Rappler.com