Marcos names more picks for Cabinet | Evening wRap

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announces more incoming members of his Cabinet Thursday, May 26, in a press conference that excluded almost all of the Philippine press.

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos promises, at a press briefing on Thursday, May 26, to prevent any foreign interference in the running of his country.

The Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, makes official the election victory of 55 party-list groups for the 2022 elections.

In the United States, the Texas gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers posted an online message warning that he was going to shoot up an elementary school minutes before he attacked.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla celebrate their 10th anniversary as a real-life couple at Chiang Mai, Thailand. Meanwhile, Filipina actress Dolly de Leon surprises critics with her performance in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or contender, Triangle of Sadness. – Rappler.com

