Congress approves final version of Maharlika Bill | The wRap

The two chambers of Congress separately approve the final version of the proposed sovereign wealth fund. It now only needs President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signature before it becomes a law.

The Court of Tax Appeals affirms the acquittal of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, and Rappler Holdings Corporation of their tax evasion cases.

The Philippine National Police Mimaropa says a radio broadcaster was gunned down in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. PNP Oriental Mindoro chief Police Colonel Samuel Delorino confirms the killing of Cresenciano Aldovino Bunduquin, a radio host at DWXR 101.7 Kalahi FM.

Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo takes his oath as the newest member of the 19th Congress on Tuesday, May 30, before House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe.

Evacuation alerts rattle residents of Seoul, South Korea early on Wednesday, May 31, after North Korea launches what it said was a satellite. South Korea’s military says North Korea launched the rocket southward.

Veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. E! News reports, a representative of Pacino confirms Alfallah is eight months pregnant with their first child together.

Liza Soberano’s former manager Ogie Diaz claims she and Enrique Gil have parted ways. — Rappler.com