DepEd officials involved in messy laptop deal resign | The wRap 

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

After Rappler’s laptop exposé earlier this week, sources confirm the news about the departure of Department of Education officials linked to the messy deal began to leak.

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. suspends visits by family members at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City and in the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City.

Jiu-jitsu standout Kaila Napolis delivers the Philippines its first gold medal in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

It’s time to return to the desert planet of Arrakis as Warner Bros. Pictures releases the first trailer for the highly-anticipated movie Dune: Part Two.

A jury will now decide whether British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran ripped off Marvin Gaye’s hit ‘Let’s Get It On’ after hearing closing arguments in a week-long copyright trial.

Kai of K-pop boy group EXO will be starting his military service on May 11. EXO’s label, SM Entertainment, says Kai was supposed to be preparing for EXO’s comeback set for later this year. — Rappler.com