Remulla: Arnie Teves applied for asylum in Timor-Leste | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Suspended Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo ‘Arnie’ Teves applied for asylum in Southeast Asian nation Timor-Leste.

Lawmakers formally seek an investigation into the fire sale in retail and online stores of Department of Education laptops intended for public school teachers.

A year after losing her presidential bid, former vice president Leni Robredo launches a coffee-table book documenting her volunteer-driven presidential campaign.

In separate privilege speeches, House social services panel chairperson Ria Vergara and Deputy Minority Leader France Castro underscore the tough working conditions of medical professionals in the Philippines.

Fintech giant Gcash assures users their funds are safe in the aftermath of unauthorized deductions. It adds it has finished adjusting the e-wallets of users affected by the incident.

Writing for a new season of The Handmaid’s Tale and a coming Game of Thrones prequel grinds to a halt as a strike by thousands of film and television writers ripple across Hollywood.

EJ Obiena shrugs off heavy rain and winds as he captures his third straight gold medal in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games. — Rappler.com