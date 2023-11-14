De Lima visits Manaoag Shrine | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

After finally walking free from nearly seven years in detention former senator Leila de Lima spends her first day out of jail with a trip to the 322-year-old Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Manaoag.

The Maritime Industry Authority orders the suspension of operations for an inter-island passenger vessel after it dangerously tilted to the left shortly after it left Cagayan de Oro for Cebu due to strong winds encountered off the coast of Laguindingan town in Misamis Oriental.

U.S. President Joe Biden says hospitals in Gaza must be protected and hopes for ‘less intrusive’ action by Israel.

Nepal says it will ban China’s TikTok saying social harmony and goodwill were being disturbed by ‘misuse’ of the popular video app.

Good news, Filipino CARATs! K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN adds a second show to their Bulacan stop for the Follow concert tour.

Darna stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador reunite for another project — this time for their first movie together titled ‘How to Be A Good Wife.’

Former beauty queen Maggie Wilson takes to Instagram to write a letter to her son Connor. — Rappler.com