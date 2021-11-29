More countries detect COVID-19 Omicron variant | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

More countries detect the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, prompting nations to reconsider plans for international travel as they scramble to avert an outbreak.

Groups express dismay over Vice President Leni Robredo’s position supporting the anti-insurgency mandate of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Pharmally executives Mohit Dargani and Linconn Ong are now detained for failing to cooperate in the ongoing Senate probe into their pandemic deals with the government.

Former presidential spokesperson and senatorial hopeful Harry Roque endorses the presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos. Roque once took part in efforts to institutionalize the indemnification of victims of Marcos’ Martial Law.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez heads to Israel on Saturday, November 27 to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant. The pageant will still push through on December 12 despite travel restrictions due to the Omicron coronavirus variant. – Rappler.com