Marcos campaign donor Francisco Laurel is new agri chief | The wRap

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hands over the reins of the agriculture department to one of his campaign donors, businessman Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

A group of independent United Nations experts call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, saying time was running out for Palestinians there who are at -quote- ‘grave risk of genocide.’

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Manila on Friday, November 3, his first stop in a two-city trip to Southeast Asia.

The International Press Institute (IPI) says no progress has been made in 6 of 11 journalist killings it highlighted in 2022.

Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), notorious for red-tagging government critics, is set to get an award for ‘ethical journalism.’

Filipino racing rising star Bianca Bustamante will be seeing action in the 70th Anniversary Macau Grand Prix from November 11 to 12.

Chinese social media platform Weibo takes down the account of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member Lisa on Thursday, November 2. — Rappler.com