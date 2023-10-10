House: No confi funds for OVP, DepEd, DA, DICT, DFA | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The House of Representatives strips five government agencies of their proposed confidential funds in the 2024 budget bill.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. relieves Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III from his post due to ‘alleged corruption under his leadership.’

The Philippines dismisses China’s claims it had driven away a Philippine ship by the Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is working on the repatriation requests of nine families including 39 Filipino nationals and 11 Palestinians married to Filipinos.

GCash acknowledges the ‘intermittent access to some of its services,’ after many users reported issues when accessing or using the app.

Gilas Pilipinas team manager Alfrancis Chua praises the 12 players who steered the Philippines to its first Asian Games men’s basketball crown since 1962.

Filipina candidate Sophia Laforteza will advance to Mission 3 of The Debut: Dream Academy after garnering the highest number of votes in the second mission. — Rappler.com