Ex-LTFRB exec recants corruption allegations | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: LTFRB, Office of the President budget, Alden Richards & Maine Mendoza

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board official Jeff Tumbado recants his claims of corruption in the office.

The Office of the President breezes through committee-level budget deliberations in the Senate with no lawmaker asking questions from Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and other representatives on the office’s 2024 spending plan.

The Manila Electric Company will raise power rates in October, as higher generation charges push up costs.

Philippine Ambassador to Israel Pedro Laylo Jr. confirms two Filipinos are among those killed in the surprise attack by Islamic terror group Hamas in Israel.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who had been detained in China on national security charges for more than three years, returns home on Wednesday, October 11.

OPM pride is sky-high as juan karlos’ newest single ‘Ere’ makes history as the first Filipino song to appear on the Spotify Global chart.

Alden Richards admits he once had romantic feelings for his onscreen loveteam partner Maine Mendoza. — Rappler.com