Marcos suspends Maharlika Fund implementation | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. halts plans to implement the Maharlika Investment Fund right away, citing a need for further study.

The Philippine Supreme Court tells judges they can impose fines instead of imprisonment for cyber libel cases.

Investigative reporter Patricia Evangelista, who covered Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war for Rappler launches her non-fiction book on the extrajudicial killings in the Philippines during Duterte’s six-year presidency.

“We are Palestine, and Palestine is us!” A Bangsamoro parliament member declares this while delivering a sponsorship speech for a resolution calling for an end to Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will charge a $1 annual fee for basic features under a new subscription model.

SM Entertainment updates fans on NCT member Taeil’s health, saying the idol ‘underwent a successful surgery and is recovering his health.’

Britney Spears reveals she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake. In an upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears, 41, says she wanted to have the baby but agreed to an abortion at Timberlake’s insistence. — Rappler.com